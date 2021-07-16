VIP AUDIO 7/15 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Orndorff’s career, MITB preview, AEW rating reaction, McGregor-Poirier, ROH PPV, Raw, SD, NXT, NJPW, Slammiversary preview (149 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- Paul Orndorff’s career and a key aspect of his turn on Hulk Hogan not often talked about.
- AEW Dynamite topping a million viewers again and a review of Wednesday’s show
- UFC including disappointment in Conor McGregor’s conduct.
- New Japan including an issue with the needless extension of match length lately
- ROH PPV including disappointment with the way the main event played out at the start and the end, but overall positive thoughts otherwise.
- Smackdown including disappointment with Jey Uso’s DUI’s not seeming to factor in at all.
- Raw including the Bobby Lashley storyline
- Full WWE Money in the Bank PPV preview along wit a ranking of the in-ring talent of the women in the MITB match.
- A preview of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary including Kenny Omega vs. Sami Calihan
- NXT including the Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano main event
