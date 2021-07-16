VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Best 20 Man Roster pulling from AEW & WWE, Scott Hall’s ECW appearance, Malikay Black vs. Cody, Muhammad Hassan, Mandy Rose, NWA in 2002 (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of this week’s The Fix (pt. 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Which recent WWE releases could have been big stars if they weren’t damaged by WWE?
- Who would be your top 20 valuable singles male wrestlers pulling from both AEW and WWE? How about priorities for women and tag teams?
- An idea for Nia Jax theme music.
- Does Vince McMahon promote women based on beauty without other qualifications?
- What is the story on Scott Hall’s ECW appearance?
- What would it have taken for the NWO to work in 2002 when they arrived in WWE?
- Should Malikay Black win the Cody Rhodes feud and will he ever become AEW World Champion?
- Was there any way the Muhammed Hassan angle could have worked?
- Thoughts on R.J. City?
- Can NXT make Mandy Rose more valuable?
