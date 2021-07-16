News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Best 20 Man Roster pulling from AEW & WWE, Scott Hall’s ECW appearance, Malikay Black vs. Cody, Muhammad Hassan, Mandy Rose, NWA in 2002 (66 min)

July 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of this week’s The Fix (pt. 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

  • Which recent WWE releases could have been big stars if they weren’t damaged by WWE?
  • Who would be your top 20 valuable singles male wrestlers pulling from both AEW and WWE? How about priorities for women and tag teams?
  • An idea for Nia Jax theme music.
  • Does Vince McMahon promote women based on beauty without other qualifications?
  • What is the story on Scott Hall’s ECW appearance?
  • What would it have taken for the NWO to work in 2002 when they arrived in WWE?
  • Should Malikay Black win the Cody Rhodes feud and will he ever become AEW World Champion?
  • Was there any way the Muhammed Hassan angle could have worked?
  • Thoughts on R.J. City?
  • Can NXT make Mandy Rose more valuable?

