News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/15 – WKH – The News: Big surge in Dynamite viewership and a demo win over Raw, why AEW is in a groove, NXT viewership up, 7-day totals, cable rankings for all major shows, more (22 min)

July 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 7/15 – WKH - The News: Big surge in Dynamite viewership and a demo win over Raw, why AEW is in a groove, NXT viewership up, 7-day totals, cable rankings for all major shows, more (22 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the big surge in AEW Dynamite viewership which included a key demo win over Raw, thoughts on why AEW is in a groove now that they weren’t just a few months ago, Tuesday’s NXT viewership data, new 7-day viewership totals for NXT and AEW, cable rankings for all major shows, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021