VIP AUDIO 7/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (7-16-16) Austin Idol long-form interview talking territory days of wrestling, revealing interview, fascinating stories (78 min)

July 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 16, 2016 episode with special guest Austin Idol of the legendary Memphis Wrestling territory and other big promotions around the U.S. during his heyday. Listen in for an insightful interview with a lot of revealing information about how the wrestling business worked at the time!

