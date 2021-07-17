VIP AUDIO 7/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair & Caldwell (AD-FREE): Fans are back, Balor returns, live callers, on-site correspondent (146 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails with a focus on the return of fans in the stands and thoughts on how they were received. Also, final Money in the Bank, the return of Finn Balor, Bianca Belair defending against Carmella, and more. They are joined by former PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell who lets us know what it was like in the arena in Houston as the first on-site correspondent of the post-ThunderDome era.

