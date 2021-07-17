News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/16 – WKH – WWE Smackdown Review including live crowd reactions, Mr. McMahon’s appearance, MITB hype, Fatal Four-way, Reigns in action, more (21 min)

July 17, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 7/16 – WKH - WWE Smackdown Review including live crowd reactions, Mr. McMahon's appearance, MITB hype, Fatal Four-way, Reigns in action, more (21 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including live crowd reactions, Mr. McMahon’s appearance, final Money in the Bank hype, a Fatal Four-way main event with Smackdown’s male MITB match competitors, Roman Reigns in action in an opening six-man tag, Edge, Finn Balor, Toni Storm, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021