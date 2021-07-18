VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKH – The News: Radican joins in to analyze big Jay White moment on Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary opposite Omega, what happened after PPV went off air, plus the Nick Gage comment by Don Callis (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at tonight’s surprise appearance of “Switchblade” Jay White at the end of Impact Slammiversary. Sean Radican joins in to analyze what White’s appearance could mean and lead to, what happened after PPV went off air, plus the Nick Gage comment by Don Callis and the possibility of Omega vs. Gage.

