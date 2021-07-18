VIP AUDIO 7/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling’s back to talk Euro 2020 Final and reaction from fans, Ilja Dragunov vs. Walter, Walter as Gazoo, Progress social media faux pas, more (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Will Cooling discuss the tendrils around the Euro 2020 Final of England vs. Italy, the backlash from the missed penalties, historical relevance, and defense of the players via Ilja Dragunov. From there the pair discuss Dragunov-Walter and why Dragunov’s story hasn’t sold as well in the UK, Walter’s use (and possible misuse) prior to his injury, Progress social media faux pas, and Walter Mysterio(?).
