SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (7-12-11) Keller & Powell talk about Cena's awful promo, Punk-Cena hype for MITB, Vince McMahon, live callers (111 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:50:52 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (7-12-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss last night’s Raw in great detail with a dozen live callers, dissecting C.M. Punk’s performance, John Cena’s promos (the good and bad), Vince McMahon’s role, and where all of that was headed on Sunday at Money in the Bank and beyond. They also discussed in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow more aspects of Raw and thoughts on the TNA Destination X PPV event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO