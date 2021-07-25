VIP AUDIO 7/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (10-21-2003): Heyman shows up backstage at Smackdown, reflecting on career of Road Warrior Hawk, early A.J. Styles praise, Goldberg, Batista, Hogan (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline that was recorded and originally published on October 21, 2003 covering these topics: Reflecting on death of Road Warrior Hawk including notes on local hometown coverage, Heyman backstage at Smackdown triggers rumors, Smackdown’s sinking morale, Raw review, early praise for A.J. Styles compared to other TNA young talent such as Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, and other rising stars in the X Division, more TNA news including Hulk Hogan rumors, and more.

