VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Torch Talk w/Paul Orndorff (1991): Regretting being a wrestler, Hogan feud, difference between WWF and WCW, Mick Foley, Bill Watts, Japan (50 min)

July 24, 2021

VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Torch Talk w/Paul Orndorff (1991): Regretting being a wrestler, Hogan feud, difference between WWF and WCW, Mick Foley, Bill Watts, Japan (50 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: This special Torch Talk Flashback features Wade Keller’s May 1991 interview with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. The following are some of the topics he covers:

  • His early memories of wrestling and training to become a wrestler
  • How Vince McMahon Sr. approached him to join the WWF as they geared up to expand nationally
  • How important he feels his acquisition for the WWF’s early success leading to the first WrestleMania
  • His record-setting feud with Hulk Hogan
  • Why he left the WWF.
  • His nerve damage that left him permanently unable to fully utilize one of his arms
  • Why, knowing what he knows now, he wouldn’t get into pro wrestling at all
  • Running a bowling alley
  • The prospects of returning to the WWF
  • His thoughts on WCW management including Jim Herd, Ole Anderson, Bill Watts
  • Does he think he’d be a good booker
  • The main differences between working for WCW and the WWF
  • Working for Herb Abrams and his new UWF promotion
  • Whether he was considered for the role of the Black Scorpion
  • His experiencing wrestling in Japan for Antonio Inoki
  • His thoughts on steroid testing
  • His prediction that Mick Foley could be a top star anywhere

