PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Torch Talk w/Paul Orndorff (1991): Regretting being a wrestler, Hogan feud, difference between WWF and WCW, Mick Foley, Bill Watts, Japan (50 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This special Torch Talk Flashback features Wade Keller’s May 1991 interview with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. The following are some of the topics he covers:

His early memories of wrestling and training to become a wrestler

How Vince McMahon Sr. approached him to join the WWF as they geared up to expand nationally

How important he feels his acquisition for the WWF’s early success leading to the first WrestleMania

His record-setting feud with Hulk Hogan

Why he left the WWF.

His nerve damage that left him permanently unable to fully utilize one of his arms

Why, knowing what he knows now, he wouldn’t get into pro wrestling at all

Running a bowling alley

The prospects of returning to the WWF

His thoughts on WCW management including Jim Herd, Ole Anderson, Bill Watts

Does he think he’d be a good booker

The main differences between working for WCW and the WWF

Working for Herb Abrams and his new UWF promotion

Whether he was considered for the role of the Black Scorpion

His experiencing wrestling in Japan for Antonio Inoki

His thoughts on steroid testing

His prediction that Mick Foley could be a top star anywhere

