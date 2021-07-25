SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/24 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Triple H takes over WWE from Vince McMahon at end of Raw, MITB hype, Punk's GQ interview, Rock-Cena spar on internet, WWE Creative shake-up (128 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:08:41 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The July 12, 2011 episode features a review of the latest WWE Smackdown and TNA Impact spoilers, plus Kevin Nash’s new movie role, Raw TV ratings for Monday, the Creative shake-up on Smackdown, Raw HOLT on Monday night, and Generation Me and Orlando Jordan’s TNA releases.

•The July 13, 2011 episode features Raw Ratings Disappointment, Rock vs. Cena heats up today with promos by both on the Internet, Hulk Hogan holds TNA talent meeting, WWE returning to NBC, and more.

•The July 14, 2011 episode features features a look at the latest news including TNA’s X Division going forward, some big TNA birthdays, Colt Cabana to be at Money in the Bank, Edge’s reaction to live after wrestling, and more.

•The July 15, 2011 episode features TNA Impact ratings from last night including a key demo that is fleeing the show and C.M. Punk’s revealing and fascinating GQ interview including reasons for his leaving and reaction to his shoot-style promo two weeks ago, plus more.

•The July 16, 2011 episode features a look at last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown including final WWE TV hype for Money in the Bank including strong build up for Orton vs. Christian and Henry vs. Big Show, plus Wrestling Matters Here.

•The July 17, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Do wrestlers call themselves by their real names or wrestling names backstage? What about a PPV featuring only Five-Star Matches? What causes John Cena’s inconsistent mic work and can he be inspired when feuding with someone other than C.M. Punk and Rock? Was Tony Schiavone better or worse than Bobby Heenan on Nitro?

•The July 18, 2011 episode features a look at WWE Raw including the big headline coming out of the show – the bombshell that Triple H is taking control of WWE from Vince McMahon, per a Board of Directors decision. Where might this being going? How does it parallel real life, if at all? What does this mean for the WWE Title, the G.M., C.M. Punk, and more? Also a look at everything that led up to that moment including Cena making two more cringe-inducing comments.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO