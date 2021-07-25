SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini (AD-FREE): (7-14-16) Writer-Wrestler dynamic after hours, Punk-Cena at MITB, politics of Bryan's surprising win, more (113 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:53:23 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (7-14-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini. They discuss the C.M. Punk-John Cena match at Money in the Bank, Daniel Bryan’s surprise Money in the Bank win including who in particular in power likely pushed for his win, the Triple H-Vince McMahon angle on Raw and where it might lead, and more including live calls on a variety of subjects including what changes Triple H might make, R-Truth’s push, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, must-listen insight into life after TV tapings and the how the writers, producers, and wrestlers do and don’t intermingle, and whether the mood is different after good or bad PPVs and TV. And finally, fascinating insight into the relationship former WWE booker Pat Patterson has with Raw’s lead writer Brian Gewirtz and other WWE creative team members.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO