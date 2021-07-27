VIP AUDIO 7/26 – New Japan Wrestle Grand Slam at Tokyo Dome PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Wells): In-depth review of show starting with Takagi-Tanahashi and working backwards, thoughts on build and production, a look ahead to what’s next for NJPW, more (51 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican hosts the New Japan Wrestle Grand Slam at Tokyo Dome audio roundtable and is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells. The show begins with a look at the main event between IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Radican, Fann, and Wells talk about Tanahashi’s amazing performance, as he substituted for Kota Ibushi, who was pulled from the match due to an illness. They then work backwards through the very strong card highlighted by L.I.J. defending the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship against Dangerous Tekkers and Kazuchika Okada facing Jeff Cobb in a singles match. The show concludes with a look at what’s next for New Japan.

