News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC event headlined by Dillashaw and Sandhagen, preview upcoming UFC Fight Night, talk potential of Danielson and CM Punk in AEW (98 min)

July 26, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC event headlined by Dillashaw and Sandhagen, preview upcoming UFC Fight Night, talk potential of Danielson and CM Punk in AEW (98 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC event, headlined by T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen. They give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The show closes with Rick and Robert talking about the potential of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk in AEW.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021