VIP AUDIO 7/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Danielson and Punk in AEW, Nick Cage vs. Matt Cardona, Gage-Jericho in AEW, Cena’s return to mic work, Heyman and Roman shine, Jay White on Bullet Club, Kross-Hardy (105 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Bryan Daniels and C.M. Punk heading to AEW, key possible matches, whose more valuable, how much will they move the needle, backstage politics for both

The Karrion Kross job to Jeff Hardy, and the COVID detour delaying Kross getting his revenge

Jay White’s follow-up on Impact to his appearance at Slammiversary greeting Kenny Omega & Co. in the ring and how it has brought out needless tribalism

Nick Gage heading to AEW Dynamite this week to face Chris Jericho, and thoughts on the wild, crazy Gage vs. Matt Cardona match at GCW this weekend

John Cena’s return to mic work last week and when it steered off course, the Roman Reigns “missionary position” brilliance, and Paul Heyman’s beat boxing Cena’s theme

