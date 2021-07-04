VIP AUDIO 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): W.H. Park of Post Wrestling talks MCU, GAEAism six-woman tag, Hayashishita vs. Syuri, Bushiroad’s roster construction, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, W.H. Park of Post Wrestling joins to talk about Marvel Comics fandom and wrestling counterparts, his journey into covering wrestling over at Post, working with Wai Ting and John Pollock, and the main event of our chat is W.H.’s extensive knowledge and recommendation of the Hayashishita-Syuri Stardom match, as well as the six-woman GAEAism main event. Come for the wrestling; stay for W.H.’s take on the Fiend universe!

