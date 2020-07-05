VIP AUDIO 7/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (7-5-15) Keller & Powell discuss Cena vs. Cesaro going 30 minutes, KO’s future, Reigns, ZZ on Tough Enough (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (7-5-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the previous night’s WWE Monday Night Raw including the John Cena-Cesaro 30-minute main event, Kevin Owens future, lack of Roman Reigns promo in response to last week’s huge beatdown, Seth Rollins breaks 11th Amendment, and much more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about Tough Enough after two episodes, does ZZ have charisma, why can’t American fans be like Japanese fans, Finn Balor vs. Hideo Itami potential, was Brock Lesnar wasted on the Japan show, and more.

