VIP AUDIO 7/4 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: WWE releases over a dozen wrestlers with insider details on reasons behind many of their releases, Dawn Marie released while pregnant, Raw ratings spike, Lesnar-WWE talks, more (62 min)

Wade Keller Hotline (06-29-2005): TNA’s national TV situation, analysis of Raw’s spike in ratings, latest on Matt Hardy and WWE politics, Heyman’s potential future career, Flair-Angle second-guessing (31 min.): SHOW PREVIEW: In today’s update, Torch editor Wade Keller gives the very latest information on the TNA national TV situation including in-depth analysis of what is likely and unlikely in coming months based on the probable direction of things… Analysis of the Raw spike in ratings and what it really says about the impact of the Raw Diva experiment… The latest on Matt Hardy and WWE politics… Marty Jannetty info… Paul Heyman’s potential future career courses… What’s being second-guessed in some circles within WWE regarding the Ric Flair-Kurt Angle situation this week… Plus notes on Raw, JBL’s ECW commentary, and more…

Wade Keller Hotline (2005-07-06): WWE releases over a dozen wrestlers including reasons insider behind many of their releases, WWE opens negotiations with Lesnar despite their past (28 min.): In today’s update, Torch editor Wade Keller gives breaking insider details and insight into the two big stories of the week – WWE acknowledging negotiations with Brock Lesnar and the list of over a dozen wrestlers released. Keller goes through the entire list of names and provides insider info on why each of them were considered expendable according to various sources within WWE. Who said the wrong thing to top members of management? Who was a victim of who they hung out with? Who partied too much on the road? And more specific reasons for various cutbacks. Plus, what is the reaction to the five months pregnant Dawn Marie being released and why her release could be a p.r. mess. And which of the released talents could be of use to TNA and in what capacity? Also, the latest on Brock Lesnar, why he is negotiating with WWE again, how his relationship with Rena Mero influenced the latest turn of events, and more…

