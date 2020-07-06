News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Tyler Sage joins Greg to review NXT Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest night one and preview in full night two of both shows (117 min)

July 6, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to review night one of both AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash, and also preview night two of both shows. They also talk Tessa Blanchard’s potential landing spots, race in AEW, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and more.

