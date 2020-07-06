VIP AUDIO 7/5 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Does total audience matter more than demo totals? Does Sammy have to change his nickname when he returns? Plus Hamilton, AEW Rulebook, Cody and the Bash, more (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format with the following listener-submitted topics: Does total audience matter more than demo totals? Does Sammy Guevara have to change his Le Sex God nickname when he returns? Plus Hamilton shot like a cinematic pro wrestling match, AEW Rulebook, Cody and the Great American Bash pettiness or coincidence, and more.

Send questions for future Ask the Editor podcasts to askwadekeller@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO