VIP AUDIO 8/11 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE releases, what’s next for NXT on USA, Jericho struggling to keep pace with Wardlow on Dynamite, more (170 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking WWE releases. What the heck is next for NXT on USA network? Was USA network consulted on the revamping of NXT? Rich and Trav go through some network ratings numbers and find USA network quite lacking. Rich reviews tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho struggling to keep pace with Wardlow. Peggy Carter kicks all types of ass in the debut of Marvel’s new “What If…” show on Disney Plus. Both guys discuss the books they are reading and listening to this week. Brian sends an email.

