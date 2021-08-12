VIP AUDIO 8/11 – East Coast Cast #564 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss more WWE firings, did NXT fail, Vince McMahon’s body fetish, Dipset vs. The Lox, more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode, Trav and Cam have to discuss more WWE firings including another very big name being gone from their roster with very little explanation. The NXT as its own brand experiment seems to be over. Did NXT fail in the grand scheme of things? The fellas disagree slightly on the metrics of success. Is Vince McMahon’s body fetish showing itself more these days? Thoughts on the Dipset vs. The Lox on Verzuz from last week. AEW has suspended Max Caster because they are beholden to the “woke” Twitter mob. Bianca Belair got to shine very bright in setting up her rematch against Sasha Banks at Summerslam. Live calls and much more.

