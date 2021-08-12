SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/11 - WKH - AEW Dynamite Review: Jericho vs. Wardlow, Good Brothers vs. Dark Order, Rose vs. Statlander, Bucks & Kenny vs. Sydals & Dante, big Omega-Christian announcement, Rampage hype (26 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:23 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow, Good Brothers vs. Dark Order, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander, The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. The Sydals & Dante Martin, a big Kenny Omega-Christian Cage announcement, Rampage hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO