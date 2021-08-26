VIP AUDIO 8/25 – East Coast Cast #566 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss C.M. Punk’s return, Summerslam results and fallout, Becky Lynch’s return, Brock Lesnar’s return, more (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s show Cam and Trav talk C.M. Punk returning to pro wrestling and debuting in AEW. What it means for AEW, its fans, and Punk himself. Who are the top three opponents Punk could draw money with? Summerslam results and fallout. Becky Lynch returns and immediately is put into a no-win situation with how WWE executed her comeback. Brock Lesnar returns to get in the face of the wrong champion. Was NXT Takeover 36 NXT’s last real hurrah? Live calls, voicemails, emails, and much more.

