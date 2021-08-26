VIP AUDIO 8/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show w/Heydorn & Barnett: On-site correspondent for C.M. Punk’s Dynamite debut, Malakia vs. Brock, Jericho announcement, All Out hype (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite with an onsite correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the C.M. Punk debut on Dynamite, Punk’s success or failure in hyping his match with Darby Allin, what else needs to be done to get their feud hotter, the pros and cons of going to Jericho vs. MJF for a fourth time, Malakai Black’s run to this point, hype for Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, and more.

