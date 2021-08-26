News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/25 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk rationale behind not selling Punk’s arrival on AEW Rampage, Summerslam and NXT Takeover recaps, Becky Lynch, Samoa Joe, more (140 min)

August 26, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s VIP, Rich and Trav discuss the C.M. Punk return. The rationale behind having such an open secret and not explicitly selling AEW Rampage having Punk as a sure thing. Summerslam recap. Will Becky Lynch be a heel going forward? NXT Takeover recap. Where does Samoa Joe go from here as champion? Another fantastic episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” series. MCU speculation as always. Brian populates his namesake mailbag.

