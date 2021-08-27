VIP AUDIO 8/26 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: Territory what ifs, wrestlers repackagings that were fun, ratings wars, potential changes to NXT women’s scouting, more (57 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Zack tackle a hypothetical wrestling landscape had WWE gone under in the late ’80s, why fans care so much about ratings, wrestlers that were repackaged that became more appealing, how Nick Khan (and Johnny Ace) changing the profile of the scouted NXT profile can eventually affect the main roster, and Rich continues his one man Paul Roma defense force.

