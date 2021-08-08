VIP AUDIO 8/7 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Cena-Punk contract signing, Ross reacts to three-man booth on Raw, WWE Financials, Summerslam line-up, more (173 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Aug. 2, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings are in, Smackdown ratings are up, an explanation for the ups and downs of Raw quarter hour ratings last week, how is Summerslam shaping up, looking past Summerslam for WWE PPV main events including where Alberto Del Rio, R-Truth, and Miz fit in as top heels this fall, Colt Cabana is back in WWE, Jericho vs. Punk, Maryse out for a while, and more.

•The Aug. 3, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including in-depth analysis of how the Summerslam line-up is taking shape, Gail Kim and Eve speaking out about their frustrations with the Divas division in WWE, Jim Ross reacts to the three-man booth on Raw on Monday, plus Stacy Keibler, Triple H on Jimmy Fallon, and more.

•The Aug. 4, 2011 episode features an in-depth walk through a ton of news coming out regarding WWE’s financials with the release of Q2 data and conference call info from Vince McMahon. What was Rock’s influence on WrestleMania? Where is WWE earning its money worldwide? Is TV more important than PPV? Is it a good idea for WWE to create a third hour of programming on Monday nights? Plus McMahon’s view of meeting with Dana White, and more.

•The Aug. 5, 2011 episode features the latest news including analysis and the prospects for the five WWE wrestlers cut today, plus Edge talks about his conversation with Steve Austin about forced retirement, and more.

•The Aug. 6, 2011 episode features analysis of Impact Wrestling, the final episode before Sunday’s Hardcore Justice PPV, including what seems to be clicking with the show that wasn’t in the past, and the characters that are finding their stride amidst still challenging booking scenarios.

•The Aug. 7, 2011 episode features a look at the weekend news including Rey Mysterio’s knee injury and the cover at house shows, Sin Cara’s status and the early return of Sin Cara to line-ups, Chris Masters reacts to his release, Melina talks about prospects of Gail Kim in TNA, TNA’s latest mis-step with the X Division, and more.

•The Aug. 8, 2011 episode features a review og fWWE Raw including the epic C.M. Punk-John Cena contract signing and all of the final hype for Sunday’s Summerslam PPV, Hunter’s announcement, and full show rundown.

