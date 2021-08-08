VIP AUDIO 8/7 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: NJPW Resurgence preview, Young Lions graduate, Tag Team Turbulence finals, and BeyBlade (30 min)

News Ticker

August 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers the most recent episodes of New Japan Strong including the Tag Team Turbulence Tournament finals, a debuting Alexander James, and new additions to Team Filthy. He also previews Resurgence and the build to the show happening on Impact Wrestling, Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji send-off matches, and more. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

