VIP AUDIO 9/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (9-09-15) Keller & Powell talk Raw including Sting taunting Seth and Paige vs. Sasha, plus E&C on Austin podcast, Bryan’s future (96 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (9-09-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Raw the night before including the Summer Rae-Dolph Ziggler-Rusev saga, Sting taunting Seth Rollins, Paige vs. Sasha Banks, John Cena & Prime Time Players vs. New Day & Seth Rollins, and more. Then in what was previously a VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Edge & Christian on Stone Cold Podcast, Daniel Bryan’s future, Bret on Hulk and Piper, future of three-hour Raws and of TNA on Destination America, and more.

