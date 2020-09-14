News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/13 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann, Samsa, and Alan4L): Preview of NJPW G1 Climax 30 including in-depth look at each block, storylines, potential winners, more (104 min)

September 13, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NJPW World English commentary statistician Chris Samsa alongside PWTorch staffers Rich Fann and Alan4L for an in-depth roundtable preview of NJPW’s G1 Climax 30. The show serves as a guide to the tournament for listeners new to NJPW and longtime viewers as well. Radican guides a discussion on the tournament focused on major storylines, potential winners, matches and shows to look out for, and much more. Download this show now!

