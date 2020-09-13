VIP AUDIO 9/12 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Waltman disappeared, Hogan injured, Styles-Saby ladder match, Linda McMahon’s callousness continues, WWE Independent Classification controversy (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flashback to one Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago this week and five WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

09/14/2005 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Latest on disappearance of Sean Waltman, Spike TV vs. USA in new battle for viewers with TNA/UFC vs. WWE, latest on Brock Lesnar’s future (26 min.): In today’s Keller Audio Update, the latest on the disappearance of Sean Waltman. Also, in-depth breaking news from the new Monday Night War battlefront on Oct. 3 with Spike TV and USA Network fully engaging in the war for ratings with UFC and Raw. In-depth analysis and insight into this major developing story. Plus, how TNA is a big winner in this stepped-up battle between Spike and USA, how WWE may have just given TNA or UFC a new weapon to use against them, and the latest on Brock Lesnar and hints of him returning to the ring as soon as October 8.

9/7/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Hogan back injury, Bound for Glory developments, Desmond Wolfe, Miz’s rise, Impact ratings, Sabu vs. Styles in ladder match, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Hulk Hogan’s back injury, the word on Desmond Wolfe’s health, Miz’s rise, the scheduled Sabu vs. A.J. Styles ladder match, Impact ratings, Bound for Glory developments, and more.

9/8/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda McMahon’s continued callousness, Yale professor speaks out against WWE Death Clause and Independent Contract classification, Ratings, Cena on Rock (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Linda McMahon’s latest jaw-dropping callous comments about Lance Cade and WWE’s overall culpability for wrestler deaths, plus John Cena shows he’s drinking more WWE Kool-Aid than ever, a Yale Professor speaks out against the Independent Contractor classification for WWE talent, plus ratings news, and more.

9/9/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: WWE’s Independent Contractor defense, Hogan released from hospital, Flair vs. Foley live on Impact, Hardy, Cornette, Cena’s latest comment, more (12 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including WWE’s latest claim about Independent Contractor status for wrestlers, Hulk Hogan being released from the hospital, John Cena’s latest strange comment, Jim Cornette’s latest career move, Jeff Hardy’s court date, the Ric Flair-Mick Foley match, Hurricane Katrina anniversary and WWE reminder, and more.

9/10/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Smackdown: Strong main event between Undertaker vs. Punk, Kaval’s Smackdown debut, Del Rio beats Hardy (12 min.): Strong main event between Undertaker vs. Punk, Kaval’s Smackdown debut, Del Rio beats Hardy.

9/13/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Ochocinco guest stars, Orton vs. Cena tables match, Jericho right back in the mix, Night of Champions hype, Raw Roulette (23 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at tonight’s WWE Raw including the final hype for the Six-Pack Challenge, Chris Jericho written back into the PPV mix, John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Raw Roulette, Chad Ochocinco from the Cincinnati Bengals as guest star, William Regal and Goldust trade outfits, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO