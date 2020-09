SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler break down week two of the Pure Wrestling Tournament. They preview next week’s two matches as well. They also introduce a new segment, and talk AEW being aggressive with signing talent that ROH should have been looking at.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO