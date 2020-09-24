VIP AUDIO 9/24 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Clash of Champions 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship, Nikki Cross vs. Bayley for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews for the WWE United States Championship, and more. Enjoy!

