VIP AUDIO 9/23 – East Coast Cast #520 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Cena’s new comic book role, Lance Archer tests positive for COVID-19, Road Warrior Animal dies, more (101 min)

September 24, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Trav and Cam celebrate 10 years of East Coast Cast broadcasts on BlogTalk Radio! The duo discuss the week in wrestling TV. A brief preview of the Clash of Champions PPV this Sunday. John Cena gets a new comic book role that encompasses TV and movies. Is Rock sweating? Who else on the WWE roster could break out in Hollywood? Lance Archer tested positive for COVID-19, and his match against Jon Moxley has been postponed. Road Warrior Animal died today and gets a deserving send-off. Calls, emails, and more!

