SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Final Extreme Rules hype, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, Belair-Lynch segment a setback, Liv Morgan's entrance, live callers (109 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:48:54 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing the final Extreme Rules hype including Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford with The Demon showing up, a Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment which was a setback for Belair, Liv Morgan’s stale cliche ring entrance routine, Happy Corbin, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO