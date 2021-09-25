News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Final Extreme Rules hype, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, Belair-Lynch segment a setback, Liv Morgan’s entrance, live callers (109 min.)

September 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Final Extreme Rules hype, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, Belair-Lynch segment a setback, Liv Morgan's entrance, live callers (109 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing the final Extreme Rules hype including Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford with The Demon showing up, a Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment which was a setback for Belair, Liv Morgan’s stale cliche ring entrance routine, Happy Corbin, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021