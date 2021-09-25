News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Belair and Becky exchange words, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth challenges Edge, more (26 min.)

September 25, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 9/24 - WKH - Smackdown Review: Belair and Becky exchange words, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth challenges Edge, more (26 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown with final Extreme Rules hype including Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch exchange words, Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth Rollins challenges Edge, Liv Morgan loses to Zelina Vega, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021