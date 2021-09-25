SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/24 - WKH - Smackdown Review: Belair and Becky exchange words, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth challenges Edge, more (26 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:41 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown with final Extreme Rules hype including Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch exchange words, Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth Rollins challenges Edge, Liv Morgan loses to Zelina Vega, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO