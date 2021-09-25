VIP AUDIO 9/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Belair and Becky exchange words, Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth challenges Edge, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown with final Extreme Rules hype including Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch exchange words, Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford, The Demon appears, Happy Corbin talk show, Seth Rollins challenges Edge, Liv Morgan loses to Zelina Vega, and more.
