SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the fourth night of G1 Climax 31 B Block action as SANADA and Taichi try to steal the show. Also, a preview for night 6. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

