SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-25-16) WWE Clash of Champions PPV Post-Game Show w/Parks & Caldwell talking Reigns vs. Rusev, Jericho vs. Sami, Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Bayley, live correspondents (137 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:17:17 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Sept. 25, 2016 episode following WWE’s Night of Champions with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discuss the first Raw-brand PPV featuring all titles on the line, plus two live correspondents in Indianapolis with their in-person perspectives. Matches included Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title, Rusev vs. Roman Reigns for the U.S. Title, Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn, Cesaro vs. Sheamus in their Best of Seven Series final, T.J. Perkins vs. The Brian Kendrick for the Cruiserweight Title.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO