VIP AUDIO 9/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Sammy Guevara wins TNT Championship in main event, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, Danielson and Elite confrontation, Punk on commentary, more (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Joel Dehnel of PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with an onsite correspondent, callers, and emails. Discussion points include Sammy Guevara as TNT Championship, Guevara’s future as a babyface, Miro’s ceiling in AEW, Arn Anderson’s promo on Cody Rhodes, Cody as a heel, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, “Rhodes to the Top” reality show, pros and cons of going with Danielson vs. Omega at Full Gear, and more.

