VIP AUDIO 9/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Extreme Rules, Raw, Hurt Business back together, NXT 2.0 losing viewers, Arn Anderson promo, more (152 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week was a VIP-only recording week, and Rich was responsible for recapping the entire week in pro wrestling since Travis was completely clueless on the happenings. Extreme Rules had some bad booking and boneheaded decisions. Since WWE doesn’t have to worry about traditional PPV anymore, Monday Night Raw the next night got the treatment normally reserved for pay shows. The Hurt Business looks to be back together. NXT 2.0 has predictably lost a significant amount of viewers. Arn Anderson cuts his best promo as an old man. The guys have two episodes of Marvel’s “What…If?” to recap and discuss, plus the mailbag gets opened and emptied.

