VIP AUDIO 9/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag & Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): Will fans start to cheer heel Roman and is that bad? All Out too predictable? Brand-split flexibility? Plus Keller & Powell talk NXT3, Orton-Cena, Jericho, more (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is a new Mailbag session with PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics: Will fans start to cheer a heel Roman Reigns and is that bad, was All Out too predictable and how could AEW have avoided predictability in key matches, and is WWE’s brand split flexibility with Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakanura a step too far or a step toward a positive change? Then up next is the Flagship from ten years ago (9-7-10) as PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers looking at the prior night’s Raw, Sunday night’s TNA No Surrender PPV, and TNA Impact tapings, plus NXT season 3, Chris Jericho’s future, the Raw G.M., Randy Orton-John Cena, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about TNA Bound for Glory, Dixie’s next surprise, EV2’s status, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO