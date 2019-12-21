FREE PODCAST 12/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Bryan & Miz vs. Corbin & Ziggler, Rumble Universal Title announcement, Legos or Tacks, Miracle on 34th Street Fight, live callers, on-site reports (134 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair of PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including Daniel Bryan addressing the crowd and teaming with The Miz, three women’s matches, a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Lacey’s daughter gets mad and takes a swing at Sasha Banks, and a big Royal Rumble announcement regarding the Universal Title match and a contendership match on Smackdown next week. They discuss all those topics with live callers and react to emails. They also discuss two on-site email reports from correspondents who attended in Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center. They also choose between falling on tacks or Legos.

