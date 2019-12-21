VIP 1999 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #580 (December 18, 1999): Cover Stories on Miss Kitty exposing her breasts on WWE PPV and Roddy Piper dropping his pants on an ABC talk show, coverage of WWE Armageddon ’99 including Vince McMahon vs. Triple H, more

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #580 cover-dated December 18, 1999: This issue features cover stories on Miss Kitty exposing her breasts on WWE PPV and Roddy Piper dropping his pants on an ABC talk show… Also, detailed coverage of WWE Armageddon ’99 including Vince McMahon vs. Triple H with Keller’s match ratings, Torch staff Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Part nine of the Justin Credible “Torch Talk” with his name association comments on various wrestlers… WWE Newswire covers the PTC-WWF battle heating up and much more backstage news… WCW Newswire covers the battle for power behind the scenes between Vince Russo and Kevin Sullivan and much more backstage news… ECW Newswire covers their next PPV line-up and much more backstage news… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, Raw Review, Nitro Review, Smackdown Review, other TV Reviews, and more…

