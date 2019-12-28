News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Kylin returns to talk wrestling guest appearances (part 2), the first Superman punch wasn’t Roman thanks to Smallville, Mama’s Family shenanigans, more (70 min)

December 28, 2019


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Kylin returns for the second part of his TV appearances series, where Rich and Kylin discuss Ox Baker on the Price is Right, Mama’s Family, Family Matters… and Smallville? Throughout the show, the pair also read emails and tweets from listeners that are highlighting shows they’re looking forward to watching in 2020, as well as why Tom Welling has the permanent ownership of the Superman Punch!

