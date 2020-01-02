VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Radican Worldwide (w/Samsa, Alan4L, and Fann): NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 preview show – In-depth preview of both events, who will advance from the IWGP IC and IWGP Hvt. Title matches to face off on night two, more! (97 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NJPW broadcast statistics contributor and VOW writer Chris Samsa, PWTorch contributor Rich Fann, and PWTorch columnist Alan4L for the official PWTorch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 preview show. The show begins with an in-depth look at night one with a focus on who will come out of the title matches to wrestle for the IWGP Hvt. and IWGP IC titles on night two. The rest of the show previews the rest of Wrestle Kingdom 14: Night 1 before moving on to Wrestle Kingdom: Night 2. Download this show now!

