FREE PODCAST 1/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to Cody and The Elite standing tall, Arn Anderson in AEW, more (88 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react AEW Dynamite. They begin talking about the adjustments AEW made coming out of the one-week break. They break down Cody vs. Darby Allin, the situation with the AEW Women’s Title, and talk about Jon Moxley’s decision regarding the Inner Circle. They also take emails and discuss Anthem Sports dropping New Japan Pro Wrestling from AXS TV. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com

