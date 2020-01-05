News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Kurt Hoffman joins Greg to break down nights one and two of New Japan Wrestle Kingdom, NJPW’s relationship with AEW, and more! (87 min)

January 5, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former Gonzo & The Greg producer Kurt Hoffman to break down the results and biggest stories coming out of nights one and two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. They also take calls and emails on AEW’s relationship with NJPW, bold predictions for 2020, early G1 favorites, and more.

