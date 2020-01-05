VIP AUDIO 1/5 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night 2 Roundtable (w/Radican, Wells, and Fann): In-depth review of show starting with third place match for Double Dash for Gold, thoughts on incredible main event and fallout, more! (75 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributors Kelly Wells and Rich Fann for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 PPV roundtable. The show starts with a look at the third place match between the losers from the Double Dash for Gold on Night 1. Radican, Wells, and Fann then work their way to the story told leading into the main event before covering the rest of the card. They end the show discussing their expectations for New Years Dash tomorrow as well.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO